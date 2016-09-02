Vodafone brings 4G to Bletchley

Vodafone 4G is now live in Bletchley and the mobile company has now expanded its 4G coverage to 871 larger cities, towns and districts as well as thousands of smaller communities across the UK.

The arrival of 4G also brings Vodafone customers the ability to take advantage of a wide range of entertainment, offering music, sport, movies and TV.

The 4G network and data allowances means that customers in Bletchley can enjoy more of what they love, faster than ever before through Vodafone.

They can download, upload or stream to their heart’s content with a choice of music, sport and TV, whether at home or on the go.

The news comes after Vodafone launched its new Community Indoor Sure Signal (CISS) programme.

The CISS programme aims to provide reliable 3G mobile coverage to up to 100 rural community hubs, such as independent or community run pubs and shops, village halls, scout huts, doctor’s surgeries or visitor centres, which do not have it.

Applications are still being taken with the first selected communities being announced in the autumn.

