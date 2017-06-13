Vodafone introduces 4G to new area of Milton Keynes

Vodafone UK has announced it has recently introduced 4G to its network in the Newport Pagnell area as part of its multi-billion network modernisation programme.

Customers will be offered with a much more reliable mobile data experience, faster data download and upload speeds as well as better video quality on a range of smartphones to fit any budget.

In addition, customers in Newport Pagnell can enjoy a choice of leading content, whether music, sport and TV, at home or on the move, faster than ever before using 4G through Vodafone’s leading entertainment partnerships.

Unlike other networks, Vodafone doesn’t charge more for its faster 4G services. The arrival of 4G to the area can also help local businesses improve productivity by enabling employees to work where they want to, when they want to. In addition, upgrades to 3G will bring stronger voice coverage along with faster call connection times and great speech quality.