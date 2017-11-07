Volunteers help restore outdoor classroom to its former glory

Pupils are looking forward to learning about wildlife in its natural habitat thanks to the efforts of employees from Santander.

A team of 18 eager volunteers from the Santander House finance department, based here in Milton Keynes, spent a whole day clearing an outdoor space at Greenleys Junior School.

This outdoor classroom area has been used in the past for learning opportunities but had become so overgrown it was impossible to access. The volunteers had plenty to do, including cutting back brambles and bushes, digging up roots and relaying a bark path. Louise Quinn, Year 5 teacher and outdoor classroom lead at Greenleys Junior School, said: “The Santander team worked tirelessly and enthusiastically to restore the woodland. Without their hard work we would never have been able to achieve such fantastic results. We are now on track to use the space for all sorts of curriculum activities and one goal is to plant bulbs over the next few weeks so that the children can see them flower in spring. We are so grateful to the team for coming to our school, they did a fantastic job and we will hopefully see them again.”

Abbie Austin, Finance and Investment Appraisal manager at Santander in Milton Keynes said: “It was really rewarding to see what a day of teamwork could do for the school; it was good not only for the school to get something from our visit but was also great for us as a team to work together collaboratively. I think that the before and after photos are testament to our hard work and it was really nice to hear that they’d want us back in the future.”