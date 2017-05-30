Volunteers helping to care for unwanted and stray cats celebrate anniversary

A team of people caring for animals are celebrating their second anniversary.

Founded and run by a team of dedicated volunteers, the charity MK Cat Rescue has been proudly helping to give Milton Keynes’ cats a second chance for two years.

Claire Henesy, secretary and welfare officer, said: “We had a vision to set up a local cat charity, where all funds raised went entirely on helping cats, and putting them first.

“Every penny helps cats in need.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but we want to do even more.”

Claire is one of the founding trustees, along with Annie Parker, Stewart Calder and Carole Hallett, who between them have almost 40 years’ experience helping stray or unwanted cats.

They work with a wonderful team of volunteers throughout the city to raise funds, help cats in need, provide foster care and re-home.

MK Cat Rescue has so far rehomed more than 140 cats and kittens, including ferals, and pregnant and nursing queens.

They’ve also connected with UK-wide network to rehome senior cats and FIV+ cats, with significant success.

Claire added: “We’d like to thank the cat-lovers of Milton Keynes for their donations over the past two years.

“Thanks to them, we’ve been able to give so many cats the care they deserve.”

MK Cat Rescue are always looking out for new volunteers for a wide range of roles including fundraisers.

Visit http://mkcatrescue.blogspot.co.uk for more details.