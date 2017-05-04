Vote of no confidence over green bin charge in Milton Keynes

Conservative councillors are set to demand a vote of no confidence in the Labour administration if they refuse to scrap green bin charges.

Plans to charge people £33 a year to have their green waste bins emptied have sparked political furore over past weeks.

Tories called in Labour’s decision and it is due to be debated again at a special meeting this week.

Lib Dem councillors have already pledged to vote to scrap the charges.

When Liberal Democrats side with Tories against the green bin charge, then Labour will be well and truly outvoted.

It is likely the matter will be referred back to Cabinet for a final decision – but Cabinet is entirely made up of Labour councillors.

This means Labour can ignore the protests of other parties, stick to its guns and refuse to change.

“If this happens then we will ask for a vote of no confidence in this council’s Labour adminstration,” vowed Tory councillor Edith Bald.