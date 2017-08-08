Wajeeha Khan joins Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council

Bletchley Labour Party have announced that Wajeeha Sharjeel Khan has joined Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council.

A linguist by profession, Wajeeha will represent the Fenny Stratford ward. She was co-opted on to the Town Council on Tuesday, August 1.

“I aim to represent all the residents of Fenny Stratford,” she said. “I want to work with other town councillors to provide strong and effective leadership that listens more to the needs of the community.

“Bletchley and Fenny Stratford is already a great place to live, and I am looking forward to working with the community to make it an even better place to live and work.”

She added: “Fenny Stratford is a historic area and has always been a very diverse community. I want to work with residents to address local concerns such as parking, the housing issues in roads like Church Street and Napier Street and the traffic problems of Western Road.

“I also want to help the residents of the new housing areas, off Princess Way, behind the leisure centre to become part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford community.”