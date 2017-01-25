Walk-in health facility to close in Milton Keynes

Following a 12 week public consultation last year, the walk-in facility at Broughton Gate Health Centre will close on January 31 meaning the urgent care services will centralise at Milton Keynes University Hospital campus.

The GP services at the practice will continue to operate the 8am – 8pm service for their registered population.

Patients can access urgent care walk-in services from the Urgent Care Centre on the Hospital site.

In line with national directive for easily accessible and navigable urgent care services, the centralisation of urgent care fits NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group’s vision to develop services which enable patients to see the most appropriate clinician and receive the right level of care at the right time.

“Centralising urgent care walk-in services at the Milton Keynes University Hospital Foundation Trust site will ensure that the full a range of urgent care needs can be achieved in one place and be more easily accessible,” said Dr Nicola Smith, Chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG.

“I would also like to reassure people registered at Broughton Gate Health Centre that the GP service will remain unchanged and thank everyone who took part in the consultation last year,” she added.