Walking Festival returns to Milton Keynes this weekend

The Parks Trust, the self-financing charity that organises over 200 events and activities in its parks each year, invites people to step outside and join them on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th May for its annual Walking Festival.

There will be 15 walks held throughout the weekend, located at different locations across the city, giving people the opportunity to explore somewhere new and enjoy Milton Keynes’ beautiful and inspiring landscapes.

A particular highlight across the weekend is the Stony Stratford to Haversham walk on Sunday 14th May at 9am. This 10 mile walk is the perfect challenge for those who want to find out more about the area’s interesting heritage.

Other walks sure to prove hugely enjoyable are the circular walk from Whaddon Village, taking place on the Sunday at 11am, and the walk from Redhouse Park to Bury Field, which provides the opportunity to admire beautiful wildflowers. This 5.5 mile walk will also begin at 11am on the Sunday.

The Walking Festival forms a key part of The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes Council’s 50 Walks for MK50, organised for the city’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Julie Dawes, Events & Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, said: “We are all hugely excited about this year’s Walking Festival, which looks set to be the best yet. We’re incredibly grateful to Milton Keynes Council, and our own volunteers, for their help in organising and running this weekend, as without them it would not be possible to offer such an exciting and inspiring programme of walks.

“Walks are available for people of all ages and abilities – whether you prefer a gentle stroll or a long hike there’s sure to be an option for you. These walks are a great opportunity for us to involve and engage the local community with the variety of parks, woodlands and lakes that are spread across Milton Keynes. Walkers can explore somewhere new, learn more about the city’s heritage, and even spot some wildlife.”

Spaces on walks should be booked online. Visit http://www.theparkstrust.com/whats-on/event-details/1667 to book tickets and find out more information.