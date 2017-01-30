Walnuts Care sensory room to benefit Milton Keynes children

A new sensory room at Walnuts Care in Galley Hill has been officially opened by Milton Keynes Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member responsible for children and families.

Fully equipped with the latest computerised sound and vision technology, the specially converted room has been funded jointly by Wolverton & Stony Stratford Rotary Club and the Kids Out charity.

“We are extremely grateful to the Rotary club and Kids Out; this room is a wonderful addition to our facilities and it will certainly enhance the range of services we provide and the experiences of the children and young people we support,” said Jerry Aldous, Manager of Walnuts Care.