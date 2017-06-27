Wanted man could be in Milton Keynes

Police in Hertfordshire are appealing to members of the public to help trace a man who is wanted.

Jon Owen, aged 19, whose last known address is Rickmansworth Road in Watford is wanted on recall to prison, and it is believed he may be in the Bletchley or Northampton areas.

Anyone who has seen Jon or who knows of his whereabouts should contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.