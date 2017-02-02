Wanted man detained by police after assaulting and spitting at paramedic and police officers

The man who was wanted by police has been detained and is awaiting sentence for assaulting a paramedic and police officers in Milton Keynes.

Sonny Miah, 25, of Rochfords, Coffee Hall was found guilty of assault charges in his absence at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on January 18 this year and a warrant was issued for his arrest so he could be sentenced.

Following the conviction, Thames Valley Police published a wanted appeal for Miah’s whereabouts and on Tuesday (January 31) Miah was detained.

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Miah was charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the lawful execution of his duties and one count of assault by beating.

In the early hours of November 15, 2015 Miah assaulted a paramedic by punching her in the leg and spitting on her.

He then bit a police officer’s hand before punching and spitting on another police officer.

Miah was arrested on the same day and charged on April 12, 2016.