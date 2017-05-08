WARNING graphic content: horse slashed in ‘brutal’ attack in Milton Keynes

Residents have rallied together to raise money for a horse who was ‘brutally’ slashed with a knife.

In the vicious attack, Domino the black and white horse, was cut with a ‘large’ knife in his paddock in Woughton on the Green.

Writing on social media, Domino’s owner Tracey said: “He was attacked with a large knife and had part of his face and shoulder removed and he was stabbed in the rear.

“He lost a lot of blood and will be critical for the next three days.”

To donate to Domino’s vet bills, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DominoRecovery