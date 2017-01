A drunk man has been filmed after he tried to walk home on the M1 after a night out.

The footage shows the man walking from Junction 13 near Milton Keynes while cars and lorries drive past.

He was swaying whilst walking on the busy motorway, wearing a t-shirt in almost freezing cold temperatures.

The video shows the driver of the car who took the footage stopping behind the man and it is believed he helped him get back to his home in Sheffield.