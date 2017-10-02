WATCH: Footage released after man is jailed for dangerous driving in Milton Keynes

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 months imprisonment after he was convicted of dangerous driving including on redways in Milton Keynes.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Neil Lambert of Lucas Way, Woughton on the Green was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance on July 25.

He was bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced on Friday (September 29).

Just before 6pm on July 23 this year, Lambert failed to stop for Milton Keynes roads policing officers on the H4 Danstead Way. In an effort to escape the officers he then drove a Renault Clio the wrong way around roundabouts and drove down redways in Conniburrow and Downsbarn.

Investigating officer police constable Linford Baxter of the proactive roads policing team at Milton Keynes said: “Lambert’s driving behaviour was dangerous and put members of the public at risk including women and children. Notably he drove at high speed past a woman pushing a pram and narrowly missed a pregnant woman as he squeezed between a parked car and a bush onto the redway, in his effort to evade capture.

“It was extremely fortunate that no members of the public were injured during this incident.

“As the officer in charge of the case, I knew this needed to be investigated promptly and Lambert traced so he was no longer a threat to the public. After tireless effort within 24 hours, he was located, arrested and remanded in custody. His car was also seized to prevent him reoffending and to protect the public.

“I am thankful that justice has prevailed in this instance and would like to thank the public for their assistance and information in this incident. Thames Valley Police take this type of offending very seriously and together we can make our roads a safer place to be.“