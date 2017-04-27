WATCH: HRH Prince Edward unveils Christian children’s charity hub in Milton Keynes

His Royal Highness Prince Edward officially opened local children’s charity ‘Scripture Union’ today.

The Prince visited the charity, based in Fox Milne, MK, and unveiled to mark the occassion.

During the visit Prince Edward spent time with some of the staff, volunteers and children who already work with the charity.

Scripture Union is Christian charity working to share Jesus with children and young people in the UK.

This year they celebrate their 150 year anniversary and the visit by His Royal Highness today marks the opening of the new Milton Keynes office.