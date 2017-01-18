WATCH: Lost dolphins spotted making their way to Milton Keynes

A pair of beautiful dolphins have been spotted making their way to Milton Keynes in a confused bid to chase food.

The common dolphins were spotted swimming in the back-garden of a Norfolk couple 15 miles inland.

The common dolphins are heading to MK. Photo: SWNS

As a tidal river, the Great Ouse, often attracts seals but only rarely encourages dolphins to swim in its waters.

The last time dolphins were seen by David Beesley who was blown away to see the pair swim past him as he looked from his back window.

He said: “Farmers use the water for irrigation so they measure the salinity. Milton Keynes brings us fresh water so the water is brackish.

“That’s why we’ve never seen dolphins before. We see seals heading towards Earith, there’s a family of seals and they live right there by the tidal section.

“We saw the dolphins from our back window, grabbed our cameras and chased them down the river.”

The majestic animals have only appeared in Norfolk 13 times before since 1943.

Nearby Welney Wetland Centre which cares for inland animals and nature were shocked by the sightings.

Emma Brand, from the centre, said: “There’s been a couple of stories like this recently. It is entirely possible - we have seals at the time of flooding.

“On our reserve we have low water levels and we haven’t had any visitors report any of the dolphins this week.

“Part of our system is partly tidal but the River Ouse is tidal influenced at Kings Lynn. The seals that we do get our often young and disorientated.

“They’ve been following a food source like a fish school and have got lost. Dolphins are unusual and we’re unsure why they would be coming up this far.”

This week two seal pups have been declared safe after being rescued from nearby Skegness beach following the tidal surge on the weekend.

One washed-up six-month-old harbour seal pup had to be saved following the high tide on January 13.