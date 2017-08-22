WATCH: Man sentenced for driving without due care and attention in Milton Keynes

A sixty-nine year old man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving without due care and attention in Milton Keynes.

Henry Leedham from Littlehampton, admitted being the driver of the vehicle and was convicted in his absence of driving without due care and attention contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1983.

Leedham was given six points on his licence, fined and ordered to pay costs.

On January 19, Leedham was driving a silver Nissan Navara on the A5 Westbound at Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes.

Leedham was tailgating an unidentified light-coloured car in lane two of the dual carriageway.

When there was a clear stretch of road in lane one, Leedham pulled into lane one, undertaking the light coloured vehicle. He then pulled sharply back into lane two, causing the unidentified vehicle to take evasive action.

The incident was captured on a dashcam by a car following behind and posted on Facebook, which led to a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Robert Slater said: “Leedham’s driving clearly fell well below the standard of a careful and competent driver, and his actions of tailgating, undertaking and swerving into the path of the other vehicle could have had dire consequences.

“Driving such as this will not be tolerated and it was only by sheer good fortune that in this case, Leedham’s driving did not cause a serious collision.

“We are releasing footage of this incident in the hope that others take notice that practices such as tailgating and undertaking are extremely dangerous, and these offences will be investigated by Thames Valley Police.”