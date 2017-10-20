WATCH: Milton Keynes man fined more than two thousand pounds for fly tipping

Two men emptied a van-load of waste in a country lane, unaware that the area had been selected for anti-fly-tipping surveillance.

Robert MacKellar, 39, of The Hide in Netherfield pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on September 27, 2017 to an offence of dumping waste illegally.

No Caption ABCDE PNL-171020-164458001

The court heard that on October 15 2016 a surveillance camera targeting fly-tipping in the Beachampton area recorded images of waste being dumped from a Transit van.

The waste comprised around 20 tyres and a freezer. MacKellar was identified as the van driver from the images and a second man was also involved.

When interviewed at a police station MacKellar admitted his involvement in the dumping but said he was on drugs at the time which had affected his judgement. He declined to identify the second man.

The magistrates fined MacKellar £480, and ordered prosecution costs of £1,761 to be paid. A victim surcharge of £48 was also levied – making a total to pay of £2,289.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment Sir Beville Stanier, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: “This was a despicable dumping offence in a beautiful countryside location. With our surveillance cameras working 24/7, the Waste Partnership is achieving greater success than ever in bringing people who act like this to justice.”

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire. Since November 2003 the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire has secured over 620 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences. This has resulted in a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer over the period, principally through reduced removal and disposal costs.

If you see any dumped waste please report it as soon as possible online at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly