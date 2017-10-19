WATCH: Milton Keynes school appeals for 'superstar' teacher

A caring primary school has made a video plea to find the perfect teacher.

The Shenley Brook End school film shows the line up of smiling Year One children inviting a “superstar” teacher to come and join them.

Pupils at Long Meadow School starred in the video

It shows them engrossed in lessons, activities and sport and states: “By joining us at Long Meadow you will get to meet these fabulous children in our Year One class.”

And it urges viewers to help the youngsters to find the teacher they deserve by spreading the message.

Long Meadow school has 440 pupils and has been awarded an all round ‘good’ by Ofsted. But national teacher shortages mean it is difficult to find staff.