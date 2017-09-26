WATCH: Prince William visits Campbell Park in Milton Keynes

A royal visitor arrived this morning (September 26) at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes to crowds of locals, schoolchildren, and organisations from the area.
Prince William made his way around the park to unveil a new pillar at MK Rose.
