Water babies from Milton Keynes make a splash for charity

Little swimmers in Milton Keynes have been making a splash with other members of the Water Babies Bucks and Beds group, and collectively they have raised a whopping £36,000 for charity.

The money is heading to baby charity, Tommy’s, which funds research into miscarriage, still birth and premature birth.

Children as young as three months old have been swimming a width of their local pool during their Water Babies classes, dressed as their favourite superhero!

Thanks to Batman, Buzz Lightyear and Supergirl, the team of teachers (along with a few superhero themed mums and dads!) have raised thousands.

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, is incredibly passionate about the research and support that Tommy’s can provide parents and families.

“At Water Babies, we cannot stress the importance of the work that Tommy’s does,” she said.

“They can provide so much care and support for grieving parents, and even new parents can receive the best possible information from the team at Tommy’s.

“Myself, my teachers and all of the parents are so proud to be supporting this charity.”

For more information visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/contact/bucks-and-beds