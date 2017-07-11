Water Eaton Bridge refurbishment to begin later this month in Milton Keynes

Essential work will start later this month on Water Eaton Bridge at Manor Road.

It will start on on Monday, July 24 and take around six-eight weeks to complete.

A diversion route will be in place during this time for all traffic but residential properties will have access at all times.

The diversion route will follow:

Manor Road

Water Eaton Road

Brooklands Road

Findlay Way

Lennox Road

Queensway

Vicarage Road

Some congestion is expected, particularly at peak times, but it is necessary to close the road over the bridge in order to make a safe area where the work can be carried out.

The bridge works need to take place to ensure the future integrity of the bridge structure and will involve:

Taking off the top surface of the road to access the bridge structure (planing)

Remedial works to the bridge deck

Installing a new waterproofing system over the bridge deck

Parapet repair work

Resurfacing the road and footway

Information about this refurbishment work and all other bridge works can be viewed www.mkhighways.co.uk

