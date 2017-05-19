Water safety day in Milton Keynes

Willen Lake, Milton Keynes’ most popular park, is holding a special Water Safety Day this half term – the perfect opportunity for children to find out more about staying safe in the water this summer.

Next Wednesday’s event (May 31) - running between 11am and 6pm - will offer a range of free outdoor games and activities.

Organisations such as The Parks Trust and Bucks Fire will also have stands to provide advice about water safety.

Between 11am and 2pm, visitors can enjoy free 30-minute dragon boat sessions, with free 30-minute instructor led stand up paddle-boarding sessions then available between 2pm and 6pm.

Rob Wood, general manager at Willen Lake, commented: “It’s vital that people stay safe when in and around water, and events such as these are a great opportunity to involve and engage the community on such an important issue. We hope that lots of people will head down to the lake on the 31st to learn more and enjoy some free watersports!”

The event will be hosted on the railway lawn, adjacent to the watersports centre. Booking in advance is advised for the free sessions, which are subject to availability and dependent on weather conditions.