“We’re shocked,” says Milton Keynes school put on special measures by Ofsted

A head teacher has spoken of the “shock and bewilderment” after her school was placed on special measures by Ofsted.

Knowles Primary School in Bletchley was rated ‘inadequate’ on all counts by inspectors.

As the new term started this week, staff were preparing to be scrutinised in regular visits from Her Majesty’s Inspectors.

Head Gi Sierant has drawn up a plan of action to follow up Ofsted’s recommendations for improvements at the school, where around half of the pupils speak English as a second language.

“We all love our school so the Ofsted rating has been a terrible shock. We were all bewildered,” she said. However, we are going to pick ourselves up and work very hard to turn that judgement around.”

One of the main criticims from Ofsted was the high number of pupils absent from school.

“We have strengthened our absence procedures and the work we do with our families,” said Ms Sierant, who has now recruited a school attendance officer to visit the homes of persistently absent pupils.She has thanked parents for their support and assured them: “Our sole aim is to deliver a first class offer to our children and our families and we are completely confident that we can do this.

The number of Knowles pupils with special needs is above average, as is the proportion of disabled pupils, say Ofsted.

Pupils come from a range of ethnic backgrounds and half of them do not speak English as a first language.