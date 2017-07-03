Weekend fire and rescue incidents in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were kept busy over the weekened in Milton Keynes, attending incidents of fire, road traffic accidents, and the rescue of a swallow!

On Saturday, crews from Bletchley, Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Buckingham and Great Holm attended a tumble dryer fire in a third-floor flat at Stephenson House in Bletchley.

The fire was out on arrival. The tumble drier was isolated and advice given.

On Sunday morning, firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a woman who was injured after a car struck a tree, on the Springfield Roundabout, at the junction of Childs Way and Marlborough Street in Central Milton Keynes.

They were also called in to provide assistance to the RSPCA in Stony Stratford - using a short extension ladder and roof ladder to release a swallow which was caught in netting in a gutter at Cock Hotel!

On Sunday evening, they attended following a collision involving two cars, on the M1 southbound between junction 15 (Northampton) and Newport Pagnell Service Area.

Firefighters helped a man, injured, from one of the cars and gave first aid.

Another man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries but was not trapped.