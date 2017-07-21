Weekend weather: It’s going to be cloudy with showers in Milton Keynes

Sunny spells and scattered showers await Milton Keynes this weekend.

Saturday is expected to reach a peak of 19° around midday, before gradually cooling through the afternoon.

The morning will be dry but cloudy; however the later day will switch to clouds and showers until late evening.

Sunday will also reach highs of 18° around midday, possibly with more rain and less sun.

Further showers are expected on Monday, becoming drier later. It may be drier on Tuesday, although still with the risk of occasional showers.