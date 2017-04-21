Weekly round up of fire service call outs in Milton Keynes

Have you seen a fire engine with blue lights flashing over the last couple of days?

Chances are it was heading to one of these incidents...

April 21 at 1.57pm:

Firefighters released three women and a boy who were shut in a lift, Marks & Spencer, Sunset Walk, thecentre:mk, Central Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm and one from Newport Pagnell attended.

April 21 at 12.02pm:

Smell of burning from lightfitting in office building, Portway, Pineham, Milton Keynes.

Two appliances and crews from Broughton and one from Newport Pagnell attended. The lightfitting was isolated by an on-site electrician.

April 20 at 6.15pm:

Car fire, M1 southbound between junctions 14 (Milton Keynes) and 13 (Woburn). One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and one from Great Holm attended.

April 20 at 5.39pm:

Firefighters were called to a report of a boat sinking in the Grand Union Canal, off Belsize Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended. There was no-one on the boat. Services of brigade not required.

April 20 at 4.44pm:

Fire in the open, Oakwood Drive, Bletchley. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

April 19 at 7.06pm:

Fire in bin, Empress Matilda Gardens, Old Wolverton. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.

April 19 at 6.06pm:

Collision involving two cars, Dansteed Way, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and an officer attended.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a woman, injured. Two other women suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.

April 18 at 11.36am:

Frying pan on fire in kitchen in flat, San Andres Drive, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended. The fire was out on arrival.

April 18 at 9.55am:

Fire in conservatory, Melrose Avenue, Bletchley. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

April 18 at 4.17am:

Firefighters were called after a car struck a house, Perran Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton and an officer attended. Services of brigade not required.

April 17 at 8.06pm:

Tent on fire, South 8th Street, Central Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

April 16 at 9.25pm:

Smoke coming from plug socket in kitchen, Spencer, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters isolated the circuit.

April 16 at 5.47pm:

Fire in external air-conditioning unit, High Street, Stony Stratford.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and a hose reel.

April 16 at 2.00pm:

Internal flooding, Broadwater, Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended. Firefighters isolated the electricity.

April 15 at 1.29am:

Fire in bedroom, Wolverton Road, Newport Pagnell. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended. The fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters gave oxygen to a man who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.