Weekly round up of fire service call outs in Milton Keynes

Have you seen a fire engine with blue lights flashing over the last couple of days?

Chances are it was heading to one of these incidents...

Thursday 4 May at 4.44pm:

Firefighters rescued a dog, uninjured, which was stuck in a water run-off pipe, Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton and an officer attended.

Thursday 4 May at 9.37am:

Fire in lift shaft, Amethyst House, South 5th Street, Central Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Winslow and an officer attended.

The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera. The incident was left with an on-site engineer.

Thursday 4 May at 8.23am:

External flooding from burst water main, Potters Lane, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm and an officer attended.

Firefighters used a portable pump, sandbags and a boom.

Wednesday 3 May at 7.41pm:

Car on its roof, North Grafton Roundabout, junction of Portway and Grafton Gate, Central Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. Services of brigade not required.

Wednesday 3 May at 4.45pm:

Small fire caused by tray left on cooker, Beadlemead, Netherfield, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.

The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera.

Wednesday 3 May at 12.10pm:

Fire in the open, Wimbledon Place, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Tuesday 2 May at 3.35pm:

Cooker fire, Arncliffe Drive, Heelands, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.

The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters ventilated the area and gave advice.

Tuesday 2 May at 2.57pm:

Fire in the open, Galley Hill, Stony Stratford. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.

Tuesday 2 May at 2.27pm:

Small fire in utility room, Stainton Drive, Heelands, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm and one from Broughton attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

Tuesday 2 May at 8.25am:

Collision involving two cars, Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Broughton and an officer attended.

Firefighters released a woman, injured. She was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service with another woman and a boy who were not trapped.

Monday 1 May at 7.18pm:

Car fire, junction of Brickhill Street and Portway, Willen Lake, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Woburn attended. Firefighters used two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus and a dry powder extinguisher.

Monday 1 May at 6.53pm:

Fire in derelict two-storey building, Bletchley Park Pavilion, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley, two from Great Holm, two from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Winslow, which was on standby in Milton Keynes, the Command and Control Unit from Aylesbury and four officers attended (about 35 people in total).

Firefighters used four main jets. Relief crews remained at the scene throughout the night, damping down and checking for hotspots

Monday 1 May at 5.41pm:

Car fire, M1 southbound between junctions 14 (Milton Keynes) and 13 (Woburn).

One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a dry powder extinguisher.

Monday 1 May at 9.46am:

Collision involving a car and a lorry, A5 southbound, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell, one from Buckingham and one from Mereway attended. No-one was trapped. Three men, two boys and a girl were injured. Firefighters assisted paramedics with casualty care.

Monday 1 May at 6.28am:

Fire in engine bay of vehicle, Grafton Street, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended.

The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters made the vehicle safe.

Sunday 30 April at 1.27pm:

Shed destroyed by fire, Crofts End, Sherington. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Broughton attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus and carried out a reinspection at 3.15pm

Saturday 29 April at 9.11pm:

Fire in the open, Colne, Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.

Saturday 29 April at 6.11pm:

Fire in the open, Downs Barn Boulevard, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended.

Saturday 29 April at 12.34pm:

Collision involving one car, Crownhill Roundabout, Watling Street, Crownhill, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm and an officer attended. Firefighters assisted South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police. A man and a woman were taken to hospital.

Saturday 29 April at 10.23am:

Fire in second-floor flat, Granby Court, Granby, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley, two from Great Holm, one from Broughton and an officer attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan and a thermal imaging camera. Everyone was accounted for. No-one was injured.

Saturday 29 April at 7.40am:

Firefighters gave first aid to a woman after a car struck a house, Bayard Avenue, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell and an officer attended.

Saturday 29 April at 3.20am:

Rubbish fire on roundabout, The Hide, Netherfield, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Saturday 29 April at 1.43am:

Rubbish fires in several locations, The Hide, Netherfield, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Broughton attended. Firefighters used hose reels.