Weekly round up of fire service call outs in Milton Keynes

Have you seen a fire engine with blue lights flashing over the last couple of days?

Chances are it was heading to one of these incidents...

Friday 23 June, 2.13am

Fire affecting two garages in block of six garages, Nairn Court, Bletchley. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, one set of breathing apparatus, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

Thursday 22 June, 5.46pm

Firefighters made the scene safe after a collision involving two cars, Aylesbury Street, Fenny Stratford. One appliance and crew from Bletchley, one from Broughton and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. A woman and a girl suffered what were believed to be minor injuries. Another woman was uninjured.

Thursday 22 June, 4.29pm

Small fire in washing tank, Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton and an officer attended. The shop was evacuated, the electricity was isolated and the fire was out on arrival. Firefighters used a toolkit and a thermal imaging camera.

Wednesday 21 June, 6.17pm

False alarm, good intent, caused by heat from generator, Milton Keynes University Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley, one from Broughton, one from Great Holm and an officer attended.

Wednesday 21 June, 5.06pm

Cooker fire, Addington Avenue, Wolverton. One appliance and crew from Great Holm and one from Newport Pagnell attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters ventilated the area and gave advice.

Wednesday 21 June, 12.01pm

Fire in two-storey house caused by candle, Langcliffe Drive, Heelands, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell and two officers attended. The fire was out on arrival. A woman was taken to hospital suffering from burns. Firefighters gave first aid and oxygen to another woman.

Wednesday 21 June, 11.34am

Car in collision with lamppost, Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Broughton and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. A woman suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.

Tuesday 20 June, 10.43pm

Small fire in external electrical cable, Augustus Road, Stony Stratford. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from Winslow attended. Firefighters isolated the electricity, gave advice and carried out a Home Fire Risk Check.

Monday 19 June, 7.49pm

Bushes on fire, France Furlong, Great Linford, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Monday 19 June, 7.28pm

Fire in the open, Perran Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton attended.

Monday 19 June, 12.46pm

Shed, fence panel and bin on fire, Lundy Walk, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.

Monday 19 June, 12.15pm

Rubbish fire on open ground, Bradwell Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.