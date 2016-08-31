Welcome to our wedding reception - at the local Harvester!

A lovestruck Milton Keynes actor who proposed to his partner on their very first date is celebrating his wedding in style - at the local Harvester.

Romeo Rudi Barrow has booked a reception for 60 people to tuck into the restaurant chain’s famous spit roast chicken and chips on Saturday.

He will tie the knot with fiancée Teresa Mposdoukis at 3pm in a ceremony at Elstow Abbey in Bedford.

Then everybody will troop to the local Harvester for the wedding feast-with-a-difference.

“Teresa and I love a good Harvester meal, so we thought it would be the ideal place for our reception. And at less than £12 a head, it’s good value too,” said Rudi, who lives in Greenleys..

The 51-year-old actor, singer and model he has starred in a string of films including the Exorcist Chronicles.

But between jobs he earns a living working as a courier for City Sprint - and this was how he met 44-year-old widow Teresa.

“I was delivering samples to the pathology department at Bedford hospital, where Teresa works. I saw this beautiful woman standing behind the pathology counter and my heart started thumping. She turned to me and I looked into her eyes and I fell in love - just like that,” he said.

“After that I took on every hospital delivery job I could get, just so I could see this amazing lady again.”

It took Rudi months of gentle chatting and wooing to pluck up courage to ask Teresa out for a first date just before Christmas last year.

“We went to a local Italian restaurant. I couldn’t help myself - I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me.

To his delight, Teresa said yes.

“Even though it was our first date, it was a true love story. From the moment I first saw her, I knew she was the one for me. What was the point of wasting time?” said Rudi.

The pair, who have seven children between them, had a strict budget for their wedding and reception.

“We wanted our guests to have a good meal, but the price of caterers was very high,” said Rudy.

“We thought about cooking the food ourselves, but that would be too much hassle.

“Then we hit upon the idea of the Harvester. It will be just perfect!”