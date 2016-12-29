West Coast line re-opened after work disrupts trains through Milton Keynes

The West Coast Mainline has re-opened after a programme of upgrades over Christmas.

As part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan, planned work was carried out from Christmas Day to Tuesday, December 27.

Among the work undertaken were improvements to the power supply near Milton Keynes.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience over the festive period. We understand that work of this magnitude can be disruptive so we appreciate everybody’s tolerance throughout the period of work.”

Almost all services are running to timetable, however some disruption remains near Staffordshire.

For more, visit www.nationalrail.co.uk