What a load of balls: Residents slam Milton Keynes roadworks

The council’s ‘Fixing the Links’ project in Bletchley has been slammed by a resident.

Dave Partridge is worried that Bletchley is losing revenue and is considered run down.

The re-profiled area in Bletchley

Despite the £3.5million investment from the council, many think the money should have been used to help rejuvenate the shopping appeal of the town.

Milton Keynes Council have worked to up-grade the pedestrian and cyclist links between Bletchley train station and the town centre.

The road works, which were in place near Bletchley bus station and the Brunel roundabout, were due to be completed at the end of last summer.

The work was not fully finished until late December and resident Dave Partridge has slammed the process and outcome of the changes.

Dave said: “After months of turmoil and disruption the council’s multi-million pound roundabout is finally finished.

“But it hasn’t eased traffic congestion and doesn’t look any different either.

“Do the 20 or so concerete balls place around the conservative club stimulate any extra desire to go shopping in Bletchley?”

A number of Bletchley residents have also raised the issue regarding the new one way system.

“It’s not the system itself,” one motorist said.

“The issue is people ignoring the new road rules and going around Bletchley the wrong way - it’s just a shambles.”

A spokesperson from MK Council said the ‘Fixing the Links’ project was not delayed and it will be completed in March this year.

They said: “We are on schedule and within budget - the main objective of this project is to improve the pedestrian and cyclist links between the railway station and the town centre.”