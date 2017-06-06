White Clarke Group sponsors the exhibition ‘Bill Tutte Mathematician Codebreaker’ at Bletchley Park

Milton Keynes based technology company White Clarke Group is proud to be sponsoring the exhibition ‘Bill Tutte: Mathematician + Codebreaker’ at Bletchley Park.

During WW2 he made a brilliant and fundamental advance in cryptanalysis of the extremely complex Lorenz cipher, providing critical details of Hitler’s military strategy and contributing to the defeat of Nazi Germany. Tutte’s work on Graph Theory underpins the function of modern technology such as satnav and online search engines.

He passed away in 2002 at the age of 84.

“Bill Tutte is very much an unsung hero. Without strong mathematicians like Tutte it is possible that the outcome of the war could have been very different and that we may not have the same quality of modern information technology we have today. The knowledge that came out of Bletchley Park set the foundations for the work being carried out in technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence today.” said Brendan Gleeson, group CEO at White Clarke Group.

The exhibition is now open to the public and is free of charge with entry to the museum.