WHSmith recall products due to fire and electrocution risk

A range of travel adaptors have been recalled by a major High Street retailer due to the discovery that they could present a serious safety risk.

The Destination adaptors, available at WH Smiths, have been found not to meet all the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

The travel adaptors in question

This means an unacceptable level of risk of fire and potential electrocution to the user.

The devices, sold between 1/3/2017 and 31/7/2017, come in five models - the World Twin USB in Black and White versions (item number: 01161793/01086317); World to UK (01086324); World to South Africa (01086362) and Worldwide adaptor (01086294)

Anyone having one of the products listed is advised to stop using it immediately, and return it to WHSmith for a replacement / refund.

Queries can be addressed to WHSmith on +44 (0)333 6005000 or email customer.relations@whsmith.co.uk