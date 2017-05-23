Wickes’ charity match at Milton Keynes Dons stadium helps raise £1,375 for dementia research

Losing a charity football match could not dampen the spirits of a team from Wickes after they got to live out their dream of playing at the Milton Keynes Dons’ stadium – while also raising £1,375.21 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Scott Wilson, a forklift driver at Wickes in Milton Keynes, organised the game to raise vital funds for the UK’s leading dementia research charity. The father-of-one was inspired to support the cause after witnessing first-hand the devastating impact of dementia through his nan who had Alzheimer’s disease.

Scott Wilson with his nan

Earlier this month Wickes went head-to-head against a team from Network Rail, but despite their best efforts they were defeated 6-1. They were cheered on by a crowd of around 70 and all celebrated after the match with a drink.

The amount raised on the day, along with a charity quiz night, will help fund life-changing research into dementia and the diseases that cause it. The money donated will be added to the total raised by Wickes, as the company has been supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK since the middle of last year. So far colleagues from the home improvement retailer have raised a staggering £450,000.

“It was a great day – even though we didn’t win!” Scott said.

“After the game, we all had a drink together and celebrated the fact that we had done something incredible for such a worthy cause. All the lads really enjoyed playing at the Stadium MK and it felt really professional. Organising the match was definitely stressful at times, but all worth it in the end.”

He added: “I’m really pleased I’ve been able to do my bit for Alzheimer’s Research UK after seeing the impact it had on my family. My nan lived in Lincoln, so we didn’t see her much. But when she would come over, Dad would go all out and we would use the best china – it was like we had royalty visiting.

“She meant the world to him, but then I would hear Nan ask my Grandad who my dad was, which was really hard.”

Kate Moss, corporate partnerships officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Scott for organising this fantastic event for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Even though the Wickes team did not win the match, they are definitely winners in our eyes! The funds raised by the team will help us find a life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

“There are currently 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia, with 2,192 in Milton Keynes alone, so we must act now to bring an end to the devastation caused by this condition.”