Will you find the Frosts golden chillies?

Hundreds of golden chillies have been hidden across Milton Keynes as part of the countdown to Frost Garden Centre’s, Chilli Festival this weekend.

Find a chilli and take it to the festival this weekend to get FREE entry across all three days; PLUS there’s also one special chilli worth a smokin’ £200. The chillies have been hidden in various locations across Central Milton Keynes – grab one and that’s your weekend pass to the hottest event this weekend.

The annual festival starts tomorrow (Saturday) with live music, over 40 stalls, entertainment, salsa dancing and much more, including the infamous chilli eating contest – this year Frosts has, for the first time ever, the hottest chilli in the world – the Smokin Ed’s Carolina Reaper.

Entry is FREE for Frosts Gardening Club Members and under 16s and £5 per adult for the whole weekend and all entrants receive two FREE packs of chilli seeds.

The music includes the sensation The Mariachis – as featured on the Doritos advert. See the full line up below.

Saturday 27 August

Band - Andalus

Band - The Mariachis - The Doritos Band

Chilli Eating Competition - First Semi-Final

Salsa Dancing - Almas Latinas

Sunday 28 August

Band - Mariachi Loco

Band - Café Ole

Chilli Eating Competition - Second Semi-Final

Salsa Dancing - Almas Latinas

Monday 30 August

Band - Beato Burrito

Band - Los Musicos

Chilli Eating Competition Final

Salsa Dancing - Almas Latinas

For more information or to book tickets visit www.frostsgroup.com or call: 0800 954 9484.