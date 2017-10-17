Will you help The Parks Trust make a difference in Milton Keynes?

The Parks Trust is asking the people of Milton Keynes to pull on their wellies, wrap up warm and lend a hand on its annual Make a Difference Day, on Sunday, October 22.

This year, help is needed to tidy up Linford Lakes Nature Reserve. Tasks will include planting holly bushes to secure the far boundary, cleaning the bird hides and feeders, clearing the paths and clearing scrub from the butterfly grass bank to encourage the rich diversity of grasses and flowers for insects to feed on.

Those keen to take part should meet staff from The Parks Trust at the reserve at 10am. Free parking is available onsite – Linford Lakes Nature Reserve Education Centre, Wolverton Road, Great Linford MK14 5AH.

Volunteers are asked to dress for messy, outside work with relevant footwear, and bring gardening gloves, an outside broom or brush and a spade if you have one – all other equipment will be provided. There will be a guided walk for participants to enjoy after the event is finished, and light refreshments will be available.

Carla Boswell is the volunteer coordinator at The Parks Trust. She said: “The work of our volunteers is vital to ensuring Milton Keynes’ green spaces remain beautiful and inspiring places for people to visit and enjoy – we simply couldn’t do it without them!

“However, we know that there are those who would love to come and help but can’t commit to regularly volunteering, which is why we hope they will join us for our Make a Difference Day.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the autumn season, while also helping us complete an important task before the weather gets too cold.”

For more information contact volunteering@theparkstrust.com or call 01908 255388.