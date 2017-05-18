Willen holds trials for first girls football team

Trials are being held for the first girls team at Willen Football Club.

The open trials on Saturday, June 3, are for girls in the current year 5 and 6, to form an under 12’s team for the 2017-18 season. Following the squad selection, the team will enter the Willen World Cup Tournament being held over two days in July.

The trials will be held at Willen Pavilion in Portland Drive from 10am until noon.

The team will be run by Frankie Smith who is experienced in running girls team for other clubs in Milton Keynes. He holds a UEFA B Licence which includes emergency aid and safeguarding qualifications.

The team will compete in the MKDDL League against mixed teams.

Frankie said: “I’m delighted to be the manager of the very first girls team at Willen FC and I look forward to welcoming girls in the local Milton Keynes areas to our trials on Saturday, June 3 at Willen Pavilion. This is an exciting and equally interesting time for girls football.” All Willen FC coaches hold a current CRB certificate.

Parents and guardians are asked to email names of girls wishing to take part in the trials and contact details to clubsecretary@willenfc.com Visit https://www.willenfc.com/