Willen Hospice announces the return of its Santa Dash

The popular Santa Dash festive fundraiser takes place on Sunday, December 17, and hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas will flock to Willen Lake North to run the 1.2 Santa Dash route in support of Willen Hospice.

Starting outside the Hospice (off Willen Lake North), the gentle route is suitable for people of all ages and even dogs are welcome to take part.

Willen Hospice provides compassionate, specialist end-of-life care to people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. To continue to provide that care, the Hospice needs to raise £7 every minute of the year – from the local community

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice, said “Our Santa Dash is a really special event in our fundraising calendar and one that we know lots of people really look forward to. For some, it’s already become a staple in their Christmas routine as a great way to kick off the festivities.

“As well as being a lot of fun, it’s a hugely important fundraiser to support the care at Willen Hospice. We need to raise around £7 every minute of the year to provide our care to our local community, and the Santa Dash is a great way for the whole family to dress up, have fun and get involved in fundraising for their local Hospice.”

Places can be booked at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/santadash.

Registration is £15 for adults (including a Santa suit), £5 for kids (including a Santa Hat) and £1.50 for dogs (includes a special Christmas bandana).