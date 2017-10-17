Willen Hospice launches ‘Winter Scenes of Milton Keynes’ Christmas cards

Willen Hospice have released a new range of Christmas cards that recognise and celebrate familiar locations in Milton Keynes and surrounding villages.

The tailored designs are adapted from original paintings exclusively for Willen Hospice and depict snowy, festive scenes reminiscent of a traditional English Christmas.

MPs make mental health a priority issue in Milton Keynes

http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/mps-make-mental-health-a-priority-issue-in-milton-keynes-1-8200432





Landmark scenes include Buckingham Old Gaol, Fenny Lock, the Newport Pagnell Bridge, Olney War Memorial, Towcester Race Course, Leighton Buzzard steam train and Milton Keynes’ Christ the Cornerstone church with its iconic dome.

Hywel Jones, head of retail at Willen Hospice said: “Our designs are clearly distinguishable as well known, picturesque landmarks we’ve all come to know and appreciate. The cards are particularly popular with customers who send to family and friends abroad or further afield in the UK, as they evoke a sense of pride in our local area and help raise vital funds for Willen Hospice.”

The range is available in all Willen Hospice shops in packs of 10 with envelopes. For a list of shops visit:

www.willen-hospice.org.uk/findashop



The cards are also available on Ebay, where 100% of the proceeds will go to Willen Hospice.