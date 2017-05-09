Willen Hospice releases ‘Love Milton Keynes’ video

To celebrate LoveMK Day and to help raise the profile of the fundraising MK Midnight Moo walk, Willen Hospice have released a video online featuring their mascot Florence the Cow, local businesses and supporters of the Hospice dancing to an original song title We’re Lovin’ MK.

The fun video was shot across Milton Keynes and has been viewed more than 11,000 times.

Willen Hospice has grown with Milton Keynes and requires the support of the local community to continue to provide their specialist end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones. The Hospice needs to raise £7 every minute of the year and taking part in the ten mile MK Midnight Moo walk is both a fantastic way to celebrate MK50 and to raise vital funds for Willen Hospice.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Willen Hospice events manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that so many local businesses got involved to support us and have fun! We really wanted to do something special with Milton Keynes turning 50 this year and this music video is perfect, we hope it encourages as many people to get involved and walk with us on 15th July.”

To view the video and to sign up to MK Midnight Moo head to www.mkmidnightmoo.com

