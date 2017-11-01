Willen Hospice’s Make a Will Month returns for November

Throughout November, 10 different solicitors and will writers in and around Milton Keynes are offering to write wills without charge, and inviting members of the public to make a voluntary donation to the Willen Hospice charity.

The legal firms will be inviting appointments from people wanting to either create a new will or change an existing will.

Dawn Clark, fundraising manager at Willen Hospice, said “Gifts in wills can really make a difference in helping fund patient and family care at Willen Hospice and we’d like to thank all the solicitors taking part, for their incredible generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Make a Will Month.”

Willen Hospice is grateful for all donations, however small or large, as each amount helps them to deliver on a promise to always be there to care.

Solicitors will also be on hand to discuss any legacies that people may wish to leave. Every legacy is used to make a real impact on the lives of the people who use Willen Hospice services.

All the details and the full list of solicitors can be found at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/willmonth