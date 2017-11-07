Willen Hospice to benefit from Doodledoo card sales

Willen Hospice has registered as one of the charities that will benefit from sales of the online personalised greeting cards ordering site, Doodledoo.

For every card bought, DoodleDoo personalised charity greeting cards donates at least 10% of the purchase price after VAT to the buyer’s charity of choice.

Willen Hospice will appear as one of the options buyers may select.

Hywel Jones, head of retail at Willen Hospice says: “We’re encouraging people to use this online site when buying a personalised greeting card as it’s a really simple way to help make a difference without incurring any extra cost; whilst raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.”

DoodleDoo has thousands of designs from artists and photographers; themes and messages for every occasion and delivery is free.

Willen Hospice even has its own gallery of Christmas card designs from a competition held last year by HWS Keens.

As a further initiative, local business Woolfe Jewellery based at centre:mk Milton Keynes, will MatchFund each amount raised on the site for Willen Hospice.

John Woolfe of Woolfe Jewellery said: “We are always happy to support the vital work done by Willen Hospice in any way we can.”

Visit www.doodledoo.co.uk

Willen Hospice services are free to those they care for but to continue to offer this care, the charity needs to raise around £7 every minute from the local community. The annual running costs of the Hospice is around £4.6 million and although it is grateful to have 22% of these costs met by the NHS, the remaining 78% needs to be raised from the local community.