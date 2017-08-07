Willen Hospice wants Milton Keynes supporters to reach higher

Willen Hospice will be holding an abseil challenge from the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world – the Northampton Lift Tower – to help raise vital funds, next month.

Participating abseilers will scale the tower before descending the 400 ft to the ground below, on September 30.

Sarah Sweet Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice said: “This is an incredible opportunity to take part in a huge challenge for Willen Hospice. We’re sure our supporters are going to relish this amazing challenge, and raise lots of sponsorship money to support our care. We need to raise £7 every minute of the year and rely on the generosity – and sometimes bravery! – of our supporters at events like this, to help us always be there to care for our patients and their loved ones.”

To find out more and apply for one of the places, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/abseil or call 01908 303054