Willen Hospice welcomes Peta Wilkinson as new chief executive

Willen Hospice has announced its new chief executive.

Peta Wilkinson has more than 20 years’ experience as a CEO and board member in the healthcare and not for profit sectors, both as a commissioner and as head of various service providers; she has also been as a Trustee of Sue Ryder.

Sue has led a diverse selection of health and social care institutions, including Enham Trust, Uttlesford PCT and The Terrence Higgins Trust and has championed change and development in all these organisations.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Willen Hospice and have already been made to feel very welcome,” she said.

“I have been tremendously impressed by the passion, dedication and commitment that everyone shows to their work, the organisation and the people we support.

“I have spent my working life in health and social care and the voluntary sector and am very honoured to be a part of Willen Hospice’s future given the essential role that compassionate end of life care plays in people’s lives.”

Paul Davis, chair of trustees, added: “Peta’s obvious passion for the sector, and her previous experience, gave us great confidence in our decision to offer her the position of CEO, and I am sure that she will continue to work with the team to develop the Hospice and its services, as Milton Keynes itself grows further over the coming years.

“I look forward to welcoming her in September, when she will be working with Paul Hinson and the team to achieve a smooth take up of her role.”