Willen Lake announces details about new Splash ‘n’ Play park

Willen Lake, Milton Keynes’ most popular park, is excited to announce the latest details about its new splash park, Splash ‘n’ Play.

Splash ‘n’ Play is due to open on Saturday 15th July 2017, in time for the summer holidays.

It will cover 1000m², making it one of the UK’s largest outdoor splash parks, and considerably bigger than others in the local area.

With over 60 unique water features, there will be plenty for children aged up to 13-years-old to enjoy. Highlights include a Super Splash, a large drench bucket; a water tunnel; eleven jets, a sail boat, water cannons and a Sea Serpent.

In the special toddler play area there will be a bespoke water journey area called The Race to help stimulate their imagination and interactive social skills. Toddlers can also enjoy the magic mist, aqua dome and water bugs features.

To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience is had by all, access to Splash ‘n’ Play will be controlled by dedicated splash park attendants, who will manage the sessions and ensure the area is kept clean and safe.

Rob Wood, general manager, said: “Since we announced the development at Willen Lake, we’ve been inundated by people wanting to find out more about Splash ‘n’ Play.

“We’re sure it will prove very popular; it’s going to be packed with features for children of all ages to enjoy, in the beautiful surroundings of Willen Lake.”

The new splash park is part of the first phase of a wider development at Willen Lake.

This phase has cost £2.8million, and a second phase of around £1.5million is planned for next year to further improve the site’s facilities. The redevelopment has been funded completely by self-financing charity The Parks Trust, which manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes.