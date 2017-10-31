Win a car for a quid with the Milton Keynes Community Foundation

Milton Keynes Community Foundation has launched its 29th charity car raffle.

This year’s winning prize will be a Volkswagen up! beats, donated by Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.

Milton Keynes has a thriving voluntary and community sector; each year many local groups and charities take up the challenge to raise both awareness and valuable funds for their groups by offering a chance to win a car for just £1.

“The Community Car Raffle has become one of the highlights of the Milton Keynes ‘calendar,’” said Ian Revell, chief executive of MK Community Foundation.

“With such a fantastic prize on offer it’s a big opportunity to raise money and awareness of all the wonderful organisations who make such a positive impact on our community.”

Community groups and charities who take part in the raffle retain at least 50% of the funds raised from ticket sales and the remaining money goes towards MK Community Foundation’s grant-making programme, benefiting community groups across Milton Keynes.

Tickets can be bought at the car, which is currently being hosted in Middleton Hall at the centre:mk, or direct from your local charity representative.

Paul Buckett, head of corporate affairs for Volkswagen Group said; “It is a great pleasure for us all at Volkswagen Group UK to be involved once again in this year’s raffle. The fundraisers always do an amazing job of selling tickets and it is wonderful to see how the local community benefits from the money raised. Good luck to everyone who buys a ticket.”

Last year over £25,888 was raised for local charities in MK and this year MK Community Foundation hopes to raise even more!

The Prize Draw will take place at Planet Ice Milton Keynes on Sunday, February 25, 2018.