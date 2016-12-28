WINNERS: Christmas light competition winners announced

The winner of the Frosts Garden Centre Christmas light competition went to father and son team, John and Darren Knight from Marston Moretaine.

John and Darren have been decorating their house for 17 years and has become an attraction for people far and wide.

Originally started to bring Christmas to their home for their disabled son, the annual tradition has been a celebration in the village for generations.

John said: “We are delighted to have won and what a lovely Christmas present. We will use the Frosts vouchers to get some more lights in the sales. People can walk through our display and bring their families to enjoy the lights, which is something we love doing as a family.”

Readers voted on our website who should be crowned the winners of this years competition.