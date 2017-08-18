Winners of the Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet scavenger hunt announced

Thirty-two young people jumped aboard Arriva buses on a scavenger hunt last week.

Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet teamed up with Arriva for the event, which encouraged secondary school pupils to explore Milton Keynes by bus.

Participants were given a free day bus ticket and goodie bag. At selected places, participants stopped off to get a stamp in a completion booklet before moving on to the next location.

The two winners on the day were Jessica Martin and Jessica Greasby who received a £50 shopping voucher donated by Arriva.

Sophie Ainger, MK YCAB member organised the event. She said: “I’m a keen bus user and I wanted to encourage more young people to use an All-in-One card, to be more independent and to help the environment.”

Last year, MK Youth Cabinet worked with Arriva to launch the All-in-One travel card which is available to anyone under the age of 19 and offers discounts on journeys.

All in One card applications can be downloaded from the Milton Keynes Council website: http://ow.ly/dmRj30eryKm or completed at school or college.