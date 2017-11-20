Witness appeal after driver is killed in fatal collision in Bletchley

A 36-year-old man was killed following a fatal collision in Bletchley earlier today.

The incident took place at about 3am (20/11) on the V4, Watling Street.

A silver Volkswagen Passat travelling on the northbound carriageway was in collision with a railway bridge.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

The driver’s next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer, PC Ian Baldock of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw the car driving prior to the collision.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘74 (20/11)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.